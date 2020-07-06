F1: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand Prix

Baku, July 6, AZERTAC

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won Sunday's first race of the 2020 Formula 1 season in Austria, according to Anadolu Agency.

The 2020 F1 season started with the Austrian Grand Prix after a nearly four-month delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 71-lap race took place at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which boasts a track distance of 4,318 kilometers (2,683 miles).

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was the first to finish the race, clocking in at 1:30:55 seconds.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco came in second, just 2.7 seconds behind Bottas.

Lando Norris, the British driver for Mclaren Renault, took third place honors.

Mercedes team driver Lewis Hamilton from the UK finished in fourth place after getting a five-second penalty.

F1 introduced stringent measures to minimize the risk of virus transmission in the paddock.

There were no spectators at the season’s first race, and the number of media personnel and other staff was also limited over COVID-19 concerns.

Top 10 drivers in Austria are as follows:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Lando Norris (Mclaren Renault)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Carlos Sainz (Mclaren Renault)

6. Sergio Perez (Racing Point BWT Mercedes)

7. Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri Honda)

8. Esteban Ocon (Renault)

9. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari)

10. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)