    FC Qarabag defender Kevin Medina extends contract until 2025

    06.05.2022 [16:45]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Colombian center back Kevin Medina has signed a two-year contract extension with Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag.

    Nicknamed “Tank”, the 29-year old defender will stay with the Aghdam Horses until 2025.

    Medina moved to FC Qarabag from Portuguese outfit GD Chaves in July 2020.

