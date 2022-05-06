FC Qarabag defender Kevin Medina extends contract until 2025

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC Colombian center back Kevin Medina has signed a two-year contract extension with Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag. Nicknamed “Tank”, the 29-year old defender will stay with the Aghdam Horses until 2025. Medina moved to FC Qarabag from Portuguese outfit GD Chaves in July 2020.

