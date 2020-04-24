  • HOMEPAGE
    FM Mammadyarov invites Moldovan counterpart to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

    24.04.2020 [11:24]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had a telephone conversation with the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Oleg Tulea.

    The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan, as well as a number of topical issues on the agenda of cooperation.

    The FMs also touched upon the current global situation and exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova within various international organizations and agreed to continue joint efforts in this regard.

    FM Mammadyarov invited his Moldovan counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Minister Tulea accepted the invitation with pleasure.

