    Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool complete signing of Fulham winger

    24.05.2022 [11:24]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Liverpool have completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham after initially missing out on the winger on Deadline Day in January, according to Sky Sports.

    The 19-year-old moves to Anfield on July 1 on a five-year contract.

    Carvalho already underwent a medical with Fulham's permission ahead of a transfer which sees Liverpool pay Fulham £5m plus add-ons.

    Carvalho has scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for Marco Silva's side this season, finding the net in Fulham's 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in February.

