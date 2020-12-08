Baku, December 8, AZERTAC Air Force fighter jets and helicopters, which will be involved in a military parade to be held in Baku to mark the Victory in Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War, are carrying out preparatory training flights, press service of the Ministry of Defense has told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Fighter jets and helicopters conduct training flights before Victory Parade in Baku

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter