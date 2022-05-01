  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin

    01.05.2022 [18:00]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    According to the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a final meeting on the results of the first quarter of the 2022 training year was held in the military unit stationed in Lachin.

    At first, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Officers delivered reports on training exercises and other activities conducted during the first quarter of 2022 to improve the combat capability of units and organize service and combat activities.

    The significance attached to the Azerbaijan Army by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the attention and care provided by the head of state, were emphasized at the meeting.

    The instructions of the Minister of Defense on further improving the combat capability of military personnel serving in harsh climatic conditions in mountainous areas with difficult terrain in the direction of the state border, and maintaining the state of combat readiness at a high level were delivered to relevant officials.

    Following the meeting, the servicemen, who distinguished themselves in military service and are well-disciplined, were awarded.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.05.2022 [11:29]
    Defense Ministry: The positions of Azerbaijan Army were subjected to fire in the direction of Kalbajar district
    30.04.2022 [12:17]
    Azerbaijan Army’s Special Forces mark 23rd anniversary of establishment
    29.04.2022 [11:46]
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia
    29.04.2022 [09:50]
    Defense Ministry: The provision of the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in liberated territories is being improved
    Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin Final meeting on results of Q1 held in military unit, Lachin