    Fire at Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center extinguished

    02.03.2018 [11:03]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    A fire that broke out at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Khatai, Baku, early this morning has been extinguished.

    Fire and special risky rescue crews of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, representatives of the law-enforcement bodies and medical staff are working on the scene.

