    First Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88

    11.05.2022 [13:51]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk died on Tuesday after a long disease, the Ukrainian News Agency reported, citing a source in the politician’s family, according to TASS.

    On January 10, Kravchuk turned 88.

    In late June 2021, the ex-president underwent heart surgery, after which the politician was in a coma. Later Kravchuk underwent rehabilitation in a Munich clinic. In May 2017, Kravchuk had vascular stenting.

    Kravchuk served as Ukraine’s president in 1991-1994.

