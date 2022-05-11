First Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88
AzerTAg.az
11.05.2022 [13:51]
Baku, May 11, AZERTAC
Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk died on Tuesday after a long disease, the Ukrainian News Agency reported, citing a source in the politician’s family, according to TASS.
On January 10, Kravchuk turned 88.
In late June 2021, the ex-president underwent heart surgery, after which the politician was in a coma. Later Kravchuk underwent rehabilitation in a Munich clinic. In May 2017, Kravchuk had vascular stenting.
Kravchuk served as Ukraine’s president in 1991-1994.
