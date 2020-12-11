  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples

    11.12.2020 [10:40]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her Instagram page.

    AZERTAC presents the post:

    “My congratulations! May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples.”

