    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page VIDEO

    23.12.2020 [22:00]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared footages from the liberated from occupation Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her official Instagram page.

    AZERTAC presents the footages.

