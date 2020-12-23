First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page VIDEO
23.12.2020 [22:00]
Baku, December 23, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared footages from the liberated from occupation Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her official Instagram page.
AZERTAC presents the footages.
