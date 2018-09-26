    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva completed her official visit to Italy

    26.09.2018 [17:58]

    Rome, September 26, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has ended her official visit to the Italian Republic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva completed her official visit to Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2018 [18:41]
    Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships
    President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena
    26.09.2018 [17:37]
    Italian President Sergio Mattarella hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
    26.09.2018 [16:31]
    St. Sebastian catacombs inaugurated in Rome
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony
    26.09.2018 [15:54]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva completed her official visit to Italy