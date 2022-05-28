  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku

    28.05.2022 [15:45]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    The first block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland has arrived in the Port of Baku.

    The first part of a block train consisting of 54 containers transported by the ferries "Aghdam" and "Nakhchivan" from the Port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was delivered to the Port of Baku. The operation of unloading cargo at the ferry terminal was carried out operatively in 1 hour and 45 minutes. The operation to unload the ferry will be carried out operatively after the completion of documentation work on the Nakhchivan ferry near the port.

    The bulk of the cargo belonging to the Finnish company Nurminen Logistics consists of spare car parts, plastic products, textile equipment and other such non-food products. In cargo form, the cargo will be transported on platforms to the Georgian Port of Poti and will be shipped by ferry across the Black Sea to Europe, to the Romanian Port of Constanta. The block train will then be delivered to Finland, the final destination.

    It should be noted that some time ago, the management of Nurminen Logistics visited the Port of Baku, and after getting acquainted with the technical possibilities, decided to transport the block train on this route.

    AZERTAG.AZ : First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [18:37]
    Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign major agreement in field of air navigation
    27.05.2022 [15:15]
    AZAL to once again successfully pass IOSA Safety Audit
    26.05.2022 [20:22]
    AZAL, LOT discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation
    23.05.2022 [16:47]
    Direct flights will again connect Azerbaijan and Montenegro
    First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku First block of freight from China's Tuanjiecun railway station to Finland arrives in Port of Baku