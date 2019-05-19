    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors

    19.05.2019 [11:53]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Four Canadians and an American pilot died Saturday when their small plane plunged into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan where they were vacationing, firefighters said, according to AFP.

    The plane crashed near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island's airport, rescuers said.

    The dead were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler and pilot Patrick Forseth. The other Canadian pilot, Anthony Dubler, briefly survived the crash but died at the Roatan hospital of his injuries.

    The causes of the crash and the registration information for the aircraft were not immediately available.

    It occurred as the tourists were headed toward the city of Trujillo, about 77 kilometers (48 miles) from Roatan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [14:24]
    Zelensky announces dissolution of Ukrainian parliament
    20.05.2019 [12:32]
    70% of torture victims in Indian occupied Kashmir are civilians, confirms HRG Report
    19.05.2019 [15:30]
    Austria's Sebastian Kurz calls for snap elections after corruption scandal
    19.05.2019 [13:09]
    Turkey marks centenary of Independence Day
    Five killed in Honduras plane crash, no survivors