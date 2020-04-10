  • HOMEPAGE
    Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO

    10.04.2020 [12:46]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, flight tactical exercises have been conducted involving the crews of the MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, press service of the ministry told AZERTAC.

    During the exercises, the method of destruction of ground targets by mixed aviation groups, intercepting air targets, surmounting air defense and repelling imaginary enemy's air raid using electronic warfare equipment were developed.

    The pilots checked the capabilities of new and modernized electronic warfare systems for electronic suppression of short-range, medium-range and long-range air defense systems, and also improved the skills of using aviation equipment during the exercises, the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Flight tactical exercises conducted involving crews of MiG-29 and Su-25 VIDEO
