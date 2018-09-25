Foreign Ministry: Another provocative step taken by Armenian armed forces on occupied territories of Azerbaijan can lead to further escalation of situation on ground and severe complications

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“According to the media reports, the armed forces of Armenia will hold the training flights of the military helicopters on September 25-28, 2018 on the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Another provocative step taken by the Armenian armed forces on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan can lead to the further escalation of the situation on the ground and severe complications,” the press service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“This action of Armenia on the eve of the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on September 26, 2018 in New-York, aims to undermine the co-chairs’ activities and generally the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict.”

“We reiterate that all responsibility over the escalation of the situation on the front line completely lies on the leadership of Armenia,” the ministry added.