Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has responded to the question of media on the position of Azerbaijan on Jammu and Kashmir issue as Pakistan marks February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Leyla Abdullayeva said: “Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Guided by its commitments undertaken upon joining the UN, Azerbaijan always supports and stands for implementation of norms and principles of international law and UN Security Council resolutions in settlement of conflicts and maintenance of international peace and security. This is the firm and principled position of Azerbaijan.

As in the case of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, together with the international community we support the settlement of the conflict based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, we support the efforts aimed at the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the region.

I would like to underline that during the meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Davos on January 21, 2020, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan constantly supports Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir issue.”