Foreign Ministry: Three minor Azerbaijani children whose parents died in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov evacuated to Azerbaijan

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Three minor children - Makhmudova Renata Eminovna, born on 26.04.2007, Makhmudov David Eminovich, born on 04.11.2010 and Makhmudova Dayana Eminovna, born on 10.12.2017, whose parents Makhmudov Emin Zabit oglu (citizen of Azerbaijan) and his wife Makhmudova Lyudmila (citizen of Ukraine) died in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, were evacuated to Azerbaijan on May 4 of this year, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AZERTAC.

“Children who are citizens of Azerbaijan were transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation by their acquaintances after the death of their parents.

For the repatriation of children to Azerbaijan, a number of necessary measures were carried out by the state bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the determination of the children's citizenship and the appointment of a guardian.

Then, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation provided the necessary legal assistance, issued return certificates for the children and took steps to bring them to Azerbaijan.

With the support of the Government of Azerbaijan, children will be provided with the necessary legal, medical, social and psychological assistance, and social rehabilitation will continue after they are given to a guardian family”, the ministry said.