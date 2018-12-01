Baku, December 1, AZERTAC George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, has died at 94, his office reported on Saturday, according to Tass. "George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018," the office said in a statement.

AZERTAG.AZ : Former US President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

