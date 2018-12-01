    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Former US President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

    01.12.2018 [11:13]

    Baku, December 1, AZERTAC

    George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, has died at 94, his office reported on Saturday, according to Tass.

    "George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018," the office said in a statement.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Former US President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [17:03]
    About 5,500 people take part in Paris protests
    30.11.2018 [21:40]
    At least 5 dead, over 30 injured in car crash in Hong Kong
    30.11.2018 [18:05]
    Turkish jets 'neutralize' 14 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
    30.11.2018 [18:04]
    China's role aligned with G20's goals
    Former US President George H.W. Bush dies at 94