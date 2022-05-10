  • HOMEPAGE
    Foundation stone was laid for 180-bed hospital in Fuzuli city VIDEO

    10.05.2022 [20:15]

    Fuzuli, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a 180-bed Fuzuli District Central Hospital.

    Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hospital.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foundation stone was laid for 180-bed hospital in Fuzuli city VIDEO
