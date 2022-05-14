Fourth meeting of Ministers and High Officials of Organization of Turkic States in charge of Media and Information kicks off in Istanbul

Istanbul, May 14, AZERTAC

The 4th Meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has kicked off in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Co-hosted by Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye Prof. Fahrettin Altun and OTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, the meeting is attended by the Ministers and high officials in charge Media and Information of the Member and Observer States of OTS.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The meeting, which brought together government officials from OAS member states - Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, as well as observer members Hungary and Turkmenistan – aims to improve cooperation between the Turkic states in the field of media and communication.

The meeting will feature panels session on "The rising power of public diplomacy in the Turkic world: series-film sector", "The digital future of the Turkic world: metaverse", "The possibilities for cooperation in public broadcasting in light of the Turkic world's common future vision", and "Combating disinformation in the post-truth era".

Gunel Malikova

Special Correspondent