    France's new premier announces Cabinet reshuffle

    07.07.2020 [11:34]

    Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

    France’s new prime minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Installed on Friday with the departure of his predecessor Edouard Philippe, Jean Castex has big shoes to fill as he has to ensure that those chosen will carry out the vision that President Emmanuel Macron has for the remaining three years of his term.

    Castex has named new figures to certain posts while others have been retained. There are 31 ministers in total, some of them deputies, with 17 women and 14 men comprising the lot.

    They will convene in their first Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday.

