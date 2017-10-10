    • / ECONOMY

    Free economic zone to be created at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    10.10.2017 [17:13]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC plans to create a free economic zone on the territory of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the near future, said AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov at the 7th Caspian Air Cargo Summit.

    "The legislative base necessary for the project's implementation has already been approved and an action plan is being prepared," he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Free economic zone to be created at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
