    French journalists informed about Armenia`s recent military provocations

    06.10.2020 [12:54]

    Paris, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev has met a group of French journalists to inform about recent military provocations committed by Armenia.

    The diplomat highlighted Turkey`s moral and political support to Azerbaijan in relevant issue, adding Turkey does not breach the international law.

    On Azerbaijani-French relations, Mr. Mustafayev praised political and economic ties between the two countries. He expressed disappointment regarding baseless allegations by France on using mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan. The diplomat noted Azerbaijan has a strong army and there is no need for the external force.

    Mr. Mustafayev told Azerbaijan`s Army liberates its territories from the occupation. “Although Azerbaijan attaches importance to settlement of the conflict in peace and negotiations, the oppositional side didn’t have such intentions and committed military provocations,” he added.

    The Ambassador also spoke about Armenia`s provocations perpetrated in July in the direction of Azerbaijan`s Tovuz district, adding Armenia breached Azerbaijan`s internationally recognized borders and targeted main energy routes.

    The Ambassador emphasized OSCE Minsk Group`s Co-chairs` activity yielded no results and talked about Azerbaijan`s important role in the region. He also highlighted Azerbaijan`s balanced policy and its tough geopolitical position.

