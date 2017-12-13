GPDA achieves unity with full F1 membership

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association has achieved unity for the first time in recent history to help its push for Formula 1 bosses to focus on improving track action, according to motorsport.com.

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz says the drivers' body has full membership of the F1 grid, which will in turn aid the drivers' bid to get their voices heard.

"The GPDA now has 100 percent membership for the first time in recent memory and maybe history," said Wurz. "So it was a very good year. F1 is entering a period of evolution, change and perhaps even a degree of turmoil.

"All the drivers recognise that they must be united and represented, in order to face that challenge and prevent any politics or fights for power from ultimately compromising on track performance.

"The drivers believe unity is fundamental for the sport's success."

Since taking over F1, Liberty Media has taken its time in assessing what areas of the championship need tweaking.

In a bid to boost the championship's profile, F1 bosses held a street demo in London, recruited boxing announcer Michael Buffer to announce the drivers at the United States Grand Prix and improving the off-track activities for fans at grands prix venues.

F1 CEO Chase Carey has also said he wants closer competition and better racing to "make the sport more captivating".

Wurz praised Liberty for following the drivers' calls for tweaks to the aerodynamic rules but called for the focus to remain to the cars and the track performance.