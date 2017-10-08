GUAM Foreign Ministers hold expanded meeting

Tbilisi, October 8, AZERTAC

An expanded meeting of GUAM Foreign Ministers has been held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The foreign ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova signed a joint communique on the results of the special meeting dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation.

Today, on October 8, the 20th anniversary session of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development of GUAM began in Tbilisi.

The meetings of the GUAM foreign ministers with the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili are also planned.

The organization was established in 1997.