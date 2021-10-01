Galatasaray draw with Olympique Marseille, sit atop Group E in Europa League

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Galatasaray drew 0-0 with Olympique Marseille in a UEFA Europa League Group E clash Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The match was interrupted in the 38th minute when rival fans threw flares at each other and onto the pitch at the Orange Velodrome. Brawls also broke out in the stands.

It resumed after eight minutes of stoppage as Galatasaray's winger Kerem Akturkoglu missed a one-on-one with Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez before the first half ended.

The home side was close to scoring in the 59th minute when William Saliba's header hit the bar and the match ended goalless.

The Turkish club now lead Group E with four points followed by Lazio, which beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at home to increase their points to three.

Olympique Marseille now have two points and Lokomotiv Moscow are at the bottom with one point.