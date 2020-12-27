  • HOMEPAGE
    Galatasaray jump to top of table after win over Trabzonspor

    27.12.2020 [10:51]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor with a 2-0 score on Saturday to jump to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Arda Turan scored the opener for Galatasaray at the near end of the first half, making it 1-0 at Trabzonspor's Medical Park stadium.

    The Lions doubled the lead as Ogulcan Caglayan scored the goal from close range in minute 55 and the game ended with a 2-0 score.

    The visiting side are currently atop the league with 29 points, while Trabzonspor are in the ninth spot with 20.

    Meanwhile, Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne was not included in the squad because a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

