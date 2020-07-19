Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Baku, July 19, AZERTAC

Galatasaray beat Goztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig, according to Anadolu Agency.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Turk Telekom Stadium But after the break, Uruguayan defender Marcelo Saracchi scored the opening goal in the 60th minute.

Seventeen minutes later, Italian forward Stefano Napoleoni sent the ball into Galatasaray's net to tie the score.

Other goals came from Turkish players Emre Akbaba and Yunus Akgun in minutes 81 and 97, respectively, to end the match 3-1.

Galatasaray forward Adem Buyuk and Goztepe forward Napoleoni each scored but those goals were disallowed by a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision.

Also, Galatasaray was awarded a penalty in the 49th minute but Adem Buyuk missed the shot.

The penalty was retaken because Goztepe goalie violated the goal line.

Shortly after, French midfielder Younes Belhanda also missed the penalty.

Galatasaray increased its point total to 55 and are in fifth place. Goztepe dropped to eleventh with 39 points.

Gaziantep FK drew with Kasimpasa 2-2, in another match Saturday.