    Ganja to bid for European City of Sport title

    15.03.2018 [15:26]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s second largest city, Ganja, will launch a bid to receive the European City of Sport title for 2019.

    Speaking to local public, head of Ganja City Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev said the city has vast experience in holding international titles. “Ganja was elected as the European Youth Capital-2016, CIS Culture Capital-2017. The city hosted a large number of events in these capacities.” Valiyev said such projects contribute to both improving the international image of Ganja and increasing the influx of foreign tourists.

    He said: “By bidding for the European City of Sport title we aim to promote healthy lifestyle and sport, encourage development of traditional sports, improve the city`s sport infrastructure and promote Ganja in Europe.”

