  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Georgia reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 4,119 recoveries, 39 fatalities

    26.12.2020 [14:43]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC 

    A total of 1,784 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours after conducting 14,421 tests, according to Agenda.Ge.

    Meanwhile, 4,119 people have recovered, outnumbering the new cases; while 39 individuals have died.

    As of now Georgia has reported 220,508 cases of COVID-19, including 200,339 recoveries and 2,352 deaths. 17,791 people remain infected with the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgia reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 4,119 recoveries, 39 fatalities
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2020 [17:15]
    COVID-19 kills 134 more people in Iran
    26.12.2020 [12:04]
    First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise
    26.12.2020 [10:52]
    Weekend curfew becomes effective across Turkey
    25.12.2020 [17:34]
    350 km/h high-speed freight train launched in N China
    Georgia reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 4,119 recoveries, 39 fatalities