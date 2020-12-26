Georgia reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 4,119 recoveries, 39 fatalities

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

A total of 1,784 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours after conducting 14,421 tests, according to Agenda.Ge.

Meanwhile, 4,119 people have recovered, outnumbering the new cases; while 39 individuals have died.

As of now Georgia has reported 220,508 cases of COVID-19, including 200,339 recoveries and 2,352 deaths. 17,791 people remain infected with the virus.