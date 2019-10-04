Georgian business ombudsman ready for cooperation with Caspian European Club

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Georgian Business Ombudsman Irakli Lekvinadze has met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov and First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev. The main subject that the sides discussed at the meeting was an organization of joint business tours, business forums and CEO Lunch events in the regions of Georgia with the view to studying possibilities of investing and extending business activity of the Caspian European Club’s member companies, says the press release of the Caspian European Club.

Georgian Business Ombudsman Irakli Lekvinadze noted that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia. He also stressed a high rate of implementation of joint projects. Mutual understanding and close cooperation on the level of government agencies arouses a necessity to establish close contacts between the private sector representatives of Georgia and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that “one of the tasks assigned to them is the entry into the foreign markets, development of relations with neighbor countries, as well as arranging of business tours, business forums and CEO Lunch events not only in the regions of Georgia but also in those of Azerbaijan”. Therefore, Lekvinadze stressed the importance of conducting an international Caspian Energy Forum. One of the recent ones was successfully held in Tbilisi on June 21, 2019.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov mentioned the active position of the Government of Georgia in fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that organization of joint business tours, business forums and CEO Lunch events in the regions of Georgia would make an important contribution into its development. He invited the government members to take an active part in this process.

Telman Aliyev informed the meeting participants that the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is in Baku. The Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as authorized representatives in the USA and Germany. Caspian Energy Georgia is operating in Georgia as an exclusive representative of the Caspian European Club, Caspian Energy Investment Group and Caspian Energy International Media Group.