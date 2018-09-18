    • / SPORTS

    German judoka: "I will try to become world champion again”

    18.09.2018 [17:02]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    "I am looking forward to the start of the world championship. I have prepared for the championship very well. I did my utmost and hope for a positive outcome."

    German judoka Alexander Wieczerzak has thus shared his impressions related to the world championship due in Baku. The 27-year-old athlete who won the world title U81 kg in the mundial in Budapest, Hungary last year said he will try to repeat his success.

    Calling the Azerbaijani judokas 'very strong rivals', Wieczerzak said the team is composed of the world-class athletes, though no local judoka is represented in his weight category.

    Alexander Wieczerzak is the bronze winner of the Baku 2015 First European Games.

