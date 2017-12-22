Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“The organization of such a grand event in Baku is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to the Islamic culture,” Shawki Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, has told AZERTAC`s reporter as he attended the international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" in Baku.

“I would like to thank the Azerbaijani people and the government, especially President Ilham Aliyev, for the invitation to attend the conference. The conference has once again demonstrated that we stand for cooperation not only between Muslim states and Muslims, but also between all nations and peoples of the world,” the mufti said. “The essence of Islam is solidarity. Islam encourages people to cooperate.”

“I`m here for the first time. I am very happy for this trip. During my visit, I have witnessed great progress in Azerbaijan. All these development processes are the result of a wise policy,” he added.