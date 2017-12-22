    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture

    22.12.2017 [22:04]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    “The organization of such a grand event in Baku is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to the Islamic culture,” Shawki Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, has told AZERTAC`s reporter as he attended the international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" in Baku.

    “I would like to thank the Azerbaijani people and the government, especially President Ilham Aliyev, for the invitation to attend the conference. The conference has once again demonstrated that we stand for cooperation not only between Muslim states and Muslims, but also between all nations and peoples of the world,” the mufti said. “The essence of Islam is solidarity. Islam encourages people to cooperate.”

    “I`m here for the first time. I am very happy for this trip. During my visit, I have witnessed great progress in Azerbaijan. All these development processes are the result of a wise policy,” he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2017 [20:54]
    Chairman of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding: Azerbaijan makes outstanding contribution to interfaith and intercultural dialogue
    23.12.2017 [19:19]
    Malcolm Hoenlein: President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is example to other leaders
    22.12.2017 [14:34]
    ‘Azerbaijan is an important partner for European Union’
    22.12.2017 [13:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture