    Hatayspor hammer Antalyaspor 6-0 in delayed league game

    30.12.2020 [10:47]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    Atakas Hatayspor hammered Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 6-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Aaron Boupendza was on fire by scoring 4 goals at Antalya Stadium in the closing game of the week 15 as he became the fourth player in the Turkish league history to score 4 goals in the first half.

    Hatayspor led the first half 5-0. David Akintola and Mirkan Aydin also contributed to the away side's comfortable win in Antalya.

    The match was due to take place on Monday but it was postponed over the heavy rain in the city.

