Hector Bellerin wants to join Real Betis from Arsenal when his loan expires this summer

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Hector Bellerin wants to stay at Real Betis next season, according to Football Espana.

The Spaniard is loving life at the Benito Villamarin and has proven a key part of their excellent season. He celebrated with his teammates last weekend after winning the Copa del Rey.

Betis beat Valencia on penalties late on Saturday evening at La Cartuja in the club’s home city of Seville.

Bellerin assisted Borja Iglesias’ eleventh-minute opener and while Hugo Duro equalised for Los Che it was Los Verdiblancos who proceeded after a penalty shootout.

Bellerin is on loan at Betis from Arsenal until the end of the season but sources close to Football Espana have claimed he wants to stay in Seville and will take a pay-cut to make it happen.

The right-back, 27, joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 after coming through La Masia and has spent the entirety of his senior career at the Emirates Stadium save for loan spells with Watford and Betis. He loves the dressing room culture at the Villamarin.

Bellerin, a Betico from childhood due to his father, has played 31 games for Los Verdiblancos across all competitions so far this season and provided five assists for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

And Betis aren’t quite done just yet. They’re currently fifth in La Liga and retain an outside chance at finishing in the top four to secure Champions League football for the 2022/23 season. They’re four points behind Atletico Madrid as things stand.