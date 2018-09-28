Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibitions as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

As part of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Sprituality, three exhibitions: “Live Life”, “Hurufiah”, and Brian Eno`s “77 million paintings” have been launched at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the exhibitions.

Addressing the event, Leyla Aliyeva congratulated the event participants on the opening of the festival and provided an insight into the themes of the exhibitions.

She said “Live life” has been shown in London, Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Tbilisi. “It draws attention to the environmental problems and gives an opportunity to many talented artists to represent their art, and also, highlights the beauty of our planet and the unity of all humans.”

Leyla Aliyeva said “Hurufiah” exhibition by Barjeel Art Foundation of the United Arab Emirates consists of 28 works of paintings and graphics. “It presents works by contemporary artists living in a number of Arab countries who represent an artistic current called Hurufiah, an image based on letters, a calligraphy. This exhibition presents several works by honored artists of Azerbaijan, Tarlan Gorchu.”

She said the “77 million paintings” exhibition features music and video art installations by Brian Eno.

Speaking to the event, representative of Barjeel Art Foundation of the United Arab Emirates Charles Pocock, and Nasimi’s relative Mohammad Nasimi thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the organization of the festival and exhibitions.

The event participants then viewed the exhibitions.