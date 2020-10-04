Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's treacherous shelling of our civilian population demonstrates its helplessness in the face of Azerbaijani Army

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

“Armenia's shelling of our civilian population is a war crime. The Armenian side demonstrates its weakness and helplessness. Armenia, which is left helpless in the face of the Azerbaijani Army, treacherously fires on the civilian population,” said Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

“Armenia's goal is to expand the scale of the conflict and involve other international organizations into the conflict. Azerbaijan responds adequately to the Armenians by targeting legitimate military targets, and their military facilities are destroyed as a result of precise strikes of our army,” the President’s Assistant said.

“Armenians will achieve nothing by firing on the civilian population. With their firm determination the Azerbaijani people are closely united around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We will continue our struggle until the Azerbaijani lands are liberated from the occupation,” Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.