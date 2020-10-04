  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's treacherous shelling of our civilian population demonstrates its helplessness in the face of Azerbaijani Army

    04.10.2020 [20:10]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “Armenia's shelling of our civilian population is a war crime. The Armenian side demonstrates its weakness and helplessness. Armenia, which is left helpless in the face of the Azerbaijani Army, treacherously fires on the civilian population,” said Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

    “Armenia's goal is to expand the scale of the conflict and involve other international organizations into the conflict. Azerbaijan responds adequately to the Armenians by targeting legitimate military targets, and their military facilities are destroyed as a result of precise strikes of our army,” the President’s Assistant said.

    “Armenians will achieve nothing by firing on the civilian population. With their firm determination the Azerbaijani people are closely united around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We will continue our struggle until the Azerbaijani lands are liberated from the occupation,” Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's treacherous shelling of our civilian population demonstrates its helplessness in the face of Azerbaijani Army
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Presidential Assistant: Araik Harutunyan was seriously wounded as a result of Azerbaijani army’s precise strike VIDEO
    04.10.2020 [15:14]
    Presidential Assistant: Araik Harutunyan was seriously wounded as a result of Azerbaijani army’s precise strike VIDEO
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Dropping banned bombs on populated areas once again shows that Armenia is a terrorist state
    04.10.2020 [15:09]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Dropping banned bombs on populated areas once again shows that Armenia is a terrorist state
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia purposefully targets civilian population and facilities VIDEO
    04.10.2020 [14:46]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia purposefully targets civilian population and facilities VIDEO
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia can in no way intimidate Ganja people
    04.10.2020 [14:00]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia can in no way intimidate Ganja people
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [21:24]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:44]
    Defense Ministry: Foreign military attaches and representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan were informed about the operational situation
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's treacherous shelling of our civilian population demonstrates its helplessness in the face of Azerbaijani Army