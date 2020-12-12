Hikmat Hajiyev: It is the policy set forth by the national leader that lies at the heart of our victories today

Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

“We pay tribute to our national leader Heydar Aliyev. It is the policy set forth by the national leader that lies at the heart of our victories today. This policy is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. We have seen the real result of this during the 44-day Patriotic war. The day, that every Azerbaijani citizen has been waiting for, has come and our lands have been liberated from the occupation,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has told journalists.

Hikmat Hajiyev said: “As the President of Azerbaijan stated there is no longer an expression “the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", and within the 44-day war Azerbaijan has made this word useless once and for all.”

“In accordance with the President's order, relevant working groups have been set up in order to begin reconstruction works in the liberated lands. Discussions and planning in this direction are ongoing,” the President's Assistant added.