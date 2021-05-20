IOC’s Bach to arrive in Japan 11 days before games opening ceremony

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Games on July 12, 11 days before the opening ceremony, according to Kyodo news.

Bach had planned to visit the country in mid-May but his trip was postponed due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections across Japan. He is considering rescheduling this trip for June ahead of the July 23 opening of the games.

The IOC president was to participate in a torch relay event in Hiroshima Prefecture last Monday and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the following day.

The three-day Olympic readiness meetings come at a time when skepticism about holding the event has grown noticeably, with 59.7 percent of respondents in a recent Kyodo News poll saying they should be canceled. The coordination commission meetings run through Friday.

The Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will involve about 11,000 athletes from around the world.