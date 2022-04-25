IOM Azerbaijan, State Migration Service organize regional workshop for network of experts

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

IOM Azerbaijan jointly with the State Migration Service (SMS) have organized a regional hybrid workshop for the Network of Experts under the project “Supporting the establishment of a Regional Training Centre on Migration in Azerbaijan.”

Representatives of the migration agencies of Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russian Federation, and Azerbaijan, civil society, and academia participated in the workshop.

The event started with the official opening session where the participants were welcomed by Vladimir Gjorgjiev, Chief of Mission for IOM Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, Gjorgjiev highlighted the importance of the workshop which provides an opportunity to representatives from regional countries to share their best practices and experiences.

The agenda of the workshop during which the participants elaborated recommendations for a roadmap of the RTCM and Network of Experts covered the introductory presentation of Regional Training Center on Migration and its future vision, presentation of website of the RTCM, presentation of the Road Map Vision and Content, group discussion on the vision and objectives of Road Map and avenues for Network of Experts to support and accompany the Road-Map implementation and objectives in short and mid-term period, presentation of role of each expert, possible synergies and team approach, and group discussion on Work Plan of Network of Experts.

The "Supporting the establishment of a Regional Training center on Migration Management in Azerbaijan" project funded by IOM Development Fund aims to enhance regional training capacities and cooperation on migration management in Azerbaijan, CIS countries, and beyond via the Regional Training Centre on Migration that will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, research, and policy dialogue with governments and a broad range of stakeholders in the field of migration in the region.