IOM Azerbaijan provides monetary and in-kind reintegration assistance to 181 returnees

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

IOM Azerbaijan is continuing its efforts in providing reintegration assistance to returnees – citizens of Azerbaijan who voluntarily returned from abroad under the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) projects. Such assistance is intended to ensure the sustainability of returns, i.e. to help individuals who return voluntarily to their countries of origin in firmly re-establishing themselves as part of the home society.

IOM Azerbaijan has been implementing reintegration assistance activities for the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Turkey, and Latvia.

During August and September 2021, 55 nationals voluntarily returned to Azerbaijan under AVRR projects. Top return countries: Germany (46 persons), Serbia (7 persons), Turkey (1 person), and the Netherlands (1 person).

During the reporting time, under the AVRR projects, 181 returnees received reintegration assistance while extensive reintegration counseling sessions were conducted by IOM Azerbaijan staff for 76 returnees.

Out of those 181 beneficiaries, IOM Azerbaijan provided monetary aid to 106 persons, and 75 persons received in-kind assistance, which ranged from assistance with temporary housing (9 persons), startup of small business (3 persons), purchasing of home appliances and furniture items (60 persons), to covering health-related and educational needs (2 persons and 1 person respectively).

The main focus of reintegration assistance provided by IOM Azerbaijan is on establishment of income-generating activities such as small-farming (sheep, cattle breeding), businesses in the service sector (taxi), trade, and small-scale production that will sustainably benefit the returnees and their families and will therefore support their reintegration into the Azerbaijani society.