Incoming Indonesian ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the country Hildi Hamid.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Hildi Hamid on his appointment as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors. Noting the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the FM stressed that “we are committed to further develop bilateral relations”. The contentment was expressed on the cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and on international platforms. It was noted with satisfaction that Indonesia has always demonstrated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Hildi Hamid congratulated the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and the Victory. The confidence was expressed that the trilateral statement dated November 10 would serve to ensure peace in the region. It was stressed that Indonesia has always respected the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and would continue to support Azerbaijan's just position to ensure peace in the region.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. He noted that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

FM Bayramov thanked the ambassador and referring to a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed the potential for further expansion of friendly relations and cooperation with Indonesia.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.