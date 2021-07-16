  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31 million

    16.07.2021 [19:30]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,026,829 on Friday as 38,949 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reports.

    Another 542 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 412,531.

    There are still 430,422 active cases in the country, down 1,619 during the past 24 hours.

    A total of 30,183,876 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 40,026 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31 million
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.07.2021 [11:36]
    12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou
    20.07.2021 [15:17]
    Experts: Science should guide efforts to trace virus origin
    20.07.2021 [15:01]
    Putin highlights values of Islam that serve to strengthen interethnic harmony
    20.07.2021 [12:50]
    Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova sign MoU to bolster cooperation on path of EU integration
    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31 million