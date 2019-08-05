India – Pakistan Border Tension: UN appeals to exercise maximum restraint

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

The spokesman of UN Secretary-General has appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

India reportedly used cluster ammunition for targeting civilian population of Line of Control (LoC) of Kashmir valley at the side of Pakistan while National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan on Sunday in an urgently-called meeting and decided to respond the situation with utmost readiness.

Smelling the grave situation, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric released a statement requesting India and Pakistan to avoid border conflict as UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan observed and reported an increase in military activity at the Line of Control in recent days.

On Monday, Dispatch News Desk (DND) News Agency reported that NSC of Pakistan took decision to respond India for border violation. The met was headed by Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, CJSC, Naval Chief and Air Chief.

Meanwhile, India Today reported that the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Mehbooba Mufti has reacted sharply and calling Monday as darkest day in Indian democracy, for unilateral decision of the government of India to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in the Valley.

Her statement comes as the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday amid opposition’s outburst announced the scrapping of Article 370 – which grants special constitutional status to the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.