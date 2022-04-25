Inonu University delegation visits UFAZ
25.04.2022 [14:30]
Baku, April 25, AZERTAC
A delegation led by rector of Inonu University of Turkey, Professor Ahmet Kizilay has visited the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) under the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASOIU).
The sides exchanged views on the prospects for educational cooperation.
The Turkish delegation familiarized themselves with teaching conditions and laboratories at UFAZ.
