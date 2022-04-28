Inter Milan suffer away loss at Bologna, miss chance to lead Italian league

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Inter Milan missed a chance to top the Italian Serie A after an unexpected 2-1 away loss to Bologna on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Inter's Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic gave his team a 1-0 lead in the early minutes, scoring from a vicious left-footed strike.

But home team Bologna equalized in the 28th minute as Marko Arnautovic scored a header.

In the 81st minute, Inter goalkeeper Ionut Radu's terrible mistake handed Bologna a second goal.

Perisic sent the ball to Radu after a throw-in, but the Romanian goalie misdirected the Croatian midfielder's pass. Nicola Sansone followed it to score an open goal.

Bologna secured a 2-1 win to have 42 points.

Second-place Inter have 72 points in 34 matches to be after AC Milan, who bagged 74 points this season.

The 2021-22 Italian Serie A will end in four weeks.