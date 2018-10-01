    • / SPORTS

    Italian Davide Massa to referee Qarabag`s clash with Arsenal in Baku

    01.10.2018 [16:35]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Italian Davide Massa will referee a game between Qarabag and Arsenal in the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

    Massa will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Filippo Meli and Alessandro Costanzo. Fabiano Preti will be the fourth referee of the game.

    The game will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:55 Baku time on October 4.

