    Italy claim first FIVB Volleyball Under-21 Men’s World Championship title

    04.10.2021 [19:00]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Italy swept aside Russia in straight sets to clinch their maiden Volleyball Under-21 Men’s World Championship title on home soil in Cagliari, according to insidethegames.biz.

    The home team claimed a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 victory in the final to lift the trophy for the first time and build on their triumph at the under-19 event in 2019.

    Alessandro Michieletto led the scoring charts for Italy with 18 points and was crowned the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

    Italy dropped only two sets on their way to the top of the podium, both coming in a 3-2 win over Poland in the semi-finals.

    Poland ended the competition on a high following their semi-final heartbreak as they beat Argentina to earn bronze.

    Dawid Dulski was the standout performer for Poland in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 victory.

