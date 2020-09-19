  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-August

    19.09.2020 [16:29]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-August of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Italy, Greece and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first eight months of 2020.

    The volume of export with Italy made $3.357.6 billion, while it amounted to $345.2 million with Greece and $337.5 million with Croatia, according to official figures.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-August
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-August 2020
    19.09.2020 [17:26]
    Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-August 2020
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-June 2020
    21.07.2020 [17:40]
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-June 2020
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-May
    17.06.2020 [14:33]
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-May
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March
    16.04.2020 [18:10]
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2020 [17:26]
    Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-August 2020
    18.09.2020 [15:26]
    ® My Bakcell – ultimate solution for managing your account
    18.09.2020 [11:11]
    Azerbaijan, Japan discuss cooperation prospects
    16.09.2020 [16:32]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $170 million
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-August