Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-August

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-August of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Italy, Greece and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first eight months of 2020.

The volume of export with Italy made $3.357.6 billion, while it amounted to $345.2 million with Greece and $337.5 million with Croatia, according to official figures.