Italy’s new COVID-19 cases down 8.9% in one week

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped by 8.9% in Italy in the April 27-May 3 period with respect to the previous week, taking the tally under the 400,000 mark, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, according to ANSA.

It said COVID deaths dropped by 7% in the week in question compared to the previous seven days, falling from 1,034 to 962.

The report said the pressure the coronavirus is exerting on Italy's health system is easing, with the number of COVID patients in intensive care down 10.5% and the number in ordinary-ward hospital beds down 6.1%.

GIMBE President Nino Cartabellotta stressed, however, that COVID contagion levels "remain high" in Italy and are "significantly underestimated".

As a result, he said it was necessary to continue wearing facemasks in enclosed public spaces.

Italy has eased most of its COVID measures and it is no longer obligatory to wear facemasks in shops, bars, restaurants and public offices, although they are still mandatory in some situations, such as in cinemas, theatres, on public transport and in private-sector places of work.